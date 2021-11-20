ArGoApp Trading Up 64.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.40 or 0.07312907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.39 or 0.99931548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

