Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,969.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,987 shares of company stock worth $205,680,283 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.