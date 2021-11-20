Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Shares Down 0.2%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.57 and last traded at $37.57. 656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.