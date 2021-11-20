Arweave Market Cap Tops $1.99 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $67.64 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.66 or 0.00103421 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004989 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.