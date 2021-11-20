Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $339.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.66. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $169.12 and a 1-year high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.