ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ASML by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $857.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $811.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.67. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $420.75 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

