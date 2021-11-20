Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 14th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 420,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

