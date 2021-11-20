Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $111.65 on Friday. Atkore has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

