Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $111.65 on Friday. Atkore has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47.
In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Atkore
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.
Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.