Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.51% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -273.02%.

AY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

