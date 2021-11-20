Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $530.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.93. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.