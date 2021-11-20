Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $530.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.93. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

