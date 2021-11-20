Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock worth $14,010,350 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 128,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 108,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

