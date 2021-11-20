Autonio (NIOX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.56 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.56 million and $356,716.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.12 or 0.07334784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,423.49 or 1.00968902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

