Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.30

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 406.30 ($5.31) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 14,135 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 406.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

