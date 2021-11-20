Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

AXTA opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

