AXEL 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $287,885.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, AXEL has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $49.94 million and approximately $287,885.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About AXEL

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 769,853,900 coins and its circulating supply is 282,183,898 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

