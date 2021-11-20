AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AZEK updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

AZEK stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -515.06 and a beta of 1.50. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.