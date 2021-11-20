Azuki Market Cap Hits $687,563.76 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $687,563.76 and $56,324.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.51 or 0.07350459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.20 or 0.99468574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

