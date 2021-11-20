B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Clipper Realty in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

