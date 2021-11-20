BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAESY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

