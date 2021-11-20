Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at $9,370,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,612. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

