Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.08 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.5327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.05%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 453,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 452,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

