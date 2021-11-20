Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 353,444 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of New Residential Investment worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 90.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 699,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $18,533,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 741,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 119.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.