Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 40,049 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of RWJ opened at $125.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

