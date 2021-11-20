Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 50,033 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPVU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period.

SPVU opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $44.62.

