Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 7,695 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Flowers Foods worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

