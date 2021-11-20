Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,195,885 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 707.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of TIM worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TIM by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TIM by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TIM by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TIM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

TIMB stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.85.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

