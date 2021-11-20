Bank of America Corp DE Buys 22,565 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.52% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

