Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Science Applications International worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 108.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 576,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.