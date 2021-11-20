Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of KT worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter worth approximately $26,328,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 49.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KT by 86.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

