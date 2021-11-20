Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 552,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.14 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

