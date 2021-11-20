Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,119,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 129,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

EFT opened at $14.89 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

