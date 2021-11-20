Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 16.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

