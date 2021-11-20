Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.80 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 671,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 300,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 226,321 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 479,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.