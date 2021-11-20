Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.67% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

