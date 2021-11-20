Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.61 Million Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.92% of BioLife Solutions worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $13,579,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,672.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BLFS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.