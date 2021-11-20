Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.66 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.94% of PRA Group worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

