Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.73 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.85% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

