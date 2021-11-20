Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.53% of AudioCodes worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of AUDC opened at $35.67 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

