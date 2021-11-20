Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

SITE opened at $248.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $130.82 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

