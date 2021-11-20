Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 302,884 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 302,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.89% of PBF Energy worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

