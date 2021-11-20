Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 321,142 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,551,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Credit Suisse Group worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,153,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $10,570,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $9.79 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

