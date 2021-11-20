Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 41,313 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 771.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

