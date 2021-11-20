Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 91,224 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.22% of Heartland Express worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 41,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $17.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.