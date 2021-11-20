Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2,060.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.