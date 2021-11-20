Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $17,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 69,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

