Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.54% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $215.27 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $163.96 and a twelve month high of $217.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

