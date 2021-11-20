Bank of America Corp DE Sells 164,419 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 164,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Alarm.com worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,778 shares of company stock worth $6,345,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

