Bank of America Corp DE Sells 238,414 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.79% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.34 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $407.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

