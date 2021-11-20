Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,044 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.64% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

