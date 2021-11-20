Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,629 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of Kadant worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.29 and a 1 year high of $238.15.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

